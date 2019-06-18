It’s the time of year when high school seniors start scrambling for proof of meningococcal vaccination as part of the college admission process. It’s not as clear-cut as it would seem, now there are two different types of meningococcal vaccines.
Frequently referred to as the “Meningitis Shot,” the vaccine prevents illness caused by bacteria called meningococcus. As you might have guessed, its name comes from the term meningitis describing inflammation around the brain that results in a severe headache, stiff neck and sometimes seizures.
Although many germs can cause meningitis, meningococcus is the best known. The bacteria can also grow in the blood resulting in shock, organ damage and gangrene in the limbs or digits often necessitating amputation. Even if treatment is prompt, upwards of 15 percent of teens and young adults die from the infection.
The disease is hard to recognize in its early stages because symptoms initially mimic a cold or the flu. The germ spreads from person to person in respiratory droplets and saliva. College freshman staying in dormitories are at highest risk due to crowding and activities surrounding college life.
There are two types of meningococcal vaccines. The first type prevents meningococcal types A, C, W and Y (Men ACWY) and the other prevents type B (Men B). About half of states require proof of Men ACWY vaccination for college enrollment. The other half either have no requirement or require education on meningitis with the thought that once informed, most people would chose vaccination.
Texas requires a dose of Men ACWY vaccine for entry into seventh-grade. This causes confusion because Texas also requires the Men ACWY vaccine within five years of college enrollment.
The reasoning for the dual requirement is that vaccine protection wanes three to five years after the first dose. Typically, a second dose is given in grades 10 or 11 that boosts the protection so it covers the remaining high school years and well into college.
About a dozen colleges and universities across the nation require the Men B vaccine. Type B accounts for half the illnesses in the college age group and has been the sole cause of campus outbreaks since 2011.
There are two different Men B vaccines and both require two doses. They’re not interchangeable, meaning that both doses have to be of the same vaccine. Not as much is known about the two Men B vaccines because they’re relatively new, but it appears they provide protection for two to four years.
In summary, students enrolling in Texas colleges need proof of Men ACWY vaccination within the last five years. Although not required, the Men B vaccine is a good idea for those wanting expanded protection and are willing to get both doses in the series before leaving for school. Students attending out-of-state colleges that don’t require vaccination should receive it anyway to prevent this devastating disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.