BACLIFF
Ol’Mother’s Speakeasy, 3505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
La Brisa’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Kickin’ Kajun Smokehouse, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bayview Duck, 3131 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
K. E. Little Elementary School, 622 Oklahoma — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Refresqueria La Penita, 4012 Dickinson Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Subway, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Target, 6128 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Seven Sea’s Grocery, 17523 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Katie’s Seafood Market, 1902 Wharf Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald’s, 517 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sampson & Son’s Seafoods, 20 Pier 21 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
HITCHCOCK
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
Cool Cow Creamery, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 111 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
Subway, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 180 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bayou Pines Care Center, 4905 Fleming St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kwik Stop, 602 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hayley Elementary School, 1431 Bayou Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SAN LEON
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Angels Grocery, 2485 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
TEXAS CITY
O’Brien’s Café, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
