One of the dangers of surgery is infections, and treating them early is important to prevent complications. A high school science project has developed sutures treated with beet juice that change colors from bright red to dark purple when there’s an infection.
Back in 2012, researchers invented smart sutures coated with sensors that can monitor for infections and can help healing. One of the things they can do is measure increases in the temperature of the wound, a reliable indicator of infection. One problem is these sutures and the smartphones that record the data may not be affordable in low- or middle-income countries.
Dasia Taylor, a 17-year-old high school student from Iowa, was looking for a science fair project. She read about smart sutures and learned some scary facts: 11 percent of patients who undergo surgery in low- and middle-income countries have infections. And in Africa, as many as 20 percent of women develop infections after cesarean sections. In the United States, only 2 to 4 percent of patients have infections after inpatient surgery.
Taylor decided to try and develop cheap suture material that could detect infections.
The natural pH of human skin is between 4.7 and 5, which is mildly acidic. When there’s an infection, the skin pH increases to above 7, up to 9, into the alkaline range. There are many ways to detect pH, from sophisticated meters found in research labs to paper strips infused with pH indicators like litmus.
Even the juices of some fruits and vegetables can act as pH indicators. Beet juice is bright red under acidic conditions and turns deep purple at pH 9. So, Taylor had the perfect inexpensive pH indicator that could be used in making sutures.
Taylor tested 10 different suturing materials to determine how well they picked up and retained the beet dye. The best one was a cotton/polyester blend that retained the dye and turned purple within five minutes after exposure to pH 9. Taylor plans on patenting her invention.
These new treated sutures must undergo extensive testing to determine their safety and effectiveness. They must be strong enough to keep the wound together, they must not irritate the skin and they must be competitively priced.
The cotton/polyester suture material absorbs the beet dye well, but it also could absorb bacteria. With the help of a microbiologist at the University of Iowa, Taylor wants to test beet juice for any anti- bacterial activities. One limitation is these sutures wouldn’t detect a surgical wound infection beneath the skin until it reaches the sutures on the surface, late in the infection.
Taylor has earned several awards at regional science fairs and was one of 40 finalists for the Regeneron Science Talent Search. She didn’t receive one of the top prizes, but she was awarded $10,000 and was given the Seaborg Award as the finalist who most exemplified the extraordinary attributes of nuclear chemist Glenn T. Seaborg, who won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1951.
Congratulations to Taylor and all the other participants of science fairs around the country, our new generation of scientists.
