Almost every child goes through a stage where he or she is picky about food. You can’t force a child to eat, but luckily picky eating usually improves as a child gets older. It can be frustrating when your child wants to eat the same thing every day or suddenly decides that he or she hates food that they have been eating over and over again for the last few weeks — but it’s not uncommon.
A child’s growth slows down considerably after the first year and their body requires fewer calories. Often children develop a taste for certain foods that they will want to eat often and then suddenly they don’t want that particular food anymore. Children establish a certain amount of independence through meal time because once they start feeding themselves, they can choose what they are going to eat. Their refusal to eat what you put on their plate may actually have less to do with the food and more to do with the need to show this independence and test your authority. This is why pressuring your child to eat certain foods may backfire.
Try some of the following suggestions offered by healthychildren.org:
1. Share a meal together as a family with no distractions like TV or cellphones. Serve one meal for the whole family and resist the urge to make another meal if your child refuses what you serve. This only encourages picky eating. Try to include at least one food that your child likes with each meal.
2. If your toddler refuses a meal, avoid fussing over it. It is good for children to learn to listen to their bodies and use hunger as a guide. If your child ate well at breakfast or lunch they may not be interested in eating much the rest of the day. Pressuring kids to eat, or punishing them if they don’t, can make them actively dislike foods they may otherwise like.
3. Try not to bribe your children with treats for eating other foods. This can make the “prize” food more exciting and the food you want them to try an unpleasant chore. It can lead to nightly battles at the dinner table.
4. Try foods that have been refused again and again. Space out the offering but it may take up to 10 times before the toddler may accept it. Minimize waste by offering new foods in small amounts and wait a week or two before re-introducing the new food.
5. Make food fun by arranging colorful shapes, using dips, offering finger foods and cutting solid foods into safe bite size pieces they can eat themselves.
If you are concerned about your child’s diet, talk to your health care giver who can help with advice about nutrition. Remember that picky eating is usually part of normal development.
