One of the top priorities of caregivers of children is keeping them safe. In these troubled times, it’s an increasingly difficult task.
Children are by nature extremely curious, eager to explore and to learn from the world around them. Part of the learning process is learning about the consequences of actions. Depending on their personalities children can be impulsive and take dangerous risks or timid and cling to their caregivers.
Generally, parents know how their children interact with the world, which ones need to be held by the hand at all times and which ones need encouragement to walk by themselves. However, our constantly changing world makes the anticipation of potential dangers hard to predict and hard to prepare for these dangers.
No parent wants to consider the possibility of a missing child, but having a card on hand with a recent photo, height and weight plus fingerprints would be helpful in such a case. Missingkids.org has a child ID kit that parents can keep at home. Children can have identifying wristbands and medic alert tags with names and phone numbers. There are wearable GPS tracking devices that can clip on belt loops, slip in pockets or be worn as watches for those children particularly at risk.
Cellphones can help parents stay connected — but they also have risks. Cellphones are essentially little computers that can link to the world — the good parts and the bad parts. The risks of cellphone are as follows: cyberbullying; the constant connectivity may make your child more susceptible for opportunities for bullying; geolocation can reveal your child’s location through online posts and uploaded photos; inappropriate content such as pornography or violent videos are more available; sexting; a child may use the internet and social apps to send, receive or forward revealing photos; and viruses and malware making the cellphone vulnerable if your child accesses unsecured websites and apps.
For parents to be smarter than smartphones they should establish clear, age-appropriate guidelines including time limits and consequence of inappropriate behavior. Your child needs to feel comfortable to come to you with any problems. If children understand the dangers, they can work with their caregivers to prevent them.
Smartphones today have a variety of security mechanisms including fingerprint scans, facial recognition and password locks. Enabling these measures protect access to the phone. Parents should approve all apps before downloaded and understand their capabilities and content. GPS features are useful for maps, but parents will want to disable location-tagging when a child posts anything online.
With today’s increased use of digital technology with online school and digital socializing, there is an increased need for understanding and implementing digital safety. Within the MissingKids.org/NetSmartz website, there are helpful videos, printable tip sheets, presentations and other activities to help parents and children learn how to stay safe.
