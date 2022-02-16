There’s exciting news on the pneumococcal vaccine front. The Food and Drug Administration has approved two new vaccines that broaden protection. The vaccines are important. As anyone who has had pneumonia can share, the illness is no walk in the park. Typically, people experience fever, cough with chest pain and sometimes shortness of breath. Severe illness requires hospitalization and all too often leads to death. Frustratingly, the cough may last weeks or even months after recovery.
A lot of different germs including bacteria, viruses and fungi can cause pneumonia. Pneumococcus is the most common bacterial cause of pneumonia accounting for more than one-third of cases. Most people don’t know that pneumococcus also causes a variety of other illnesses including ear infection, sinusitis, bloodstream infection and infection of the membrane that protects the brain or spine known as meningitis. Bloodstream infections and meningitis both carry high fatality rates despite treatment with antibiotics.
Pneumococcus spreads by airborne droplets produced through coughing or sneezing. It’s common and found in the nose or throat of up to 90 percent of healthy people at any given time. Illness follows if the bacteria make their way into someplace they should not be like the middle ear, the sinuses, the blood or the lung. Often, this happens following a viral illness such as the flu or when the immune system is in a weakened state.
Luckily, we have pneumococcal vaccines. They’ve made a world of difference in protecting both children and adults, but there’s need for improvement. There are 90 strains of pneumococcus known to exist while the number of strains the vaccines cover is limited.
Currently, there are two kinds of vaccines: polysaccharide and conjugate. The older vaccine is the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) which covers 23 strains. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV) provide for a better immune response by tying a bit of protein to the polysaccharide but the tradeoff has been that conjugate vaccines cannot cover as many strains. The original conjugate was PCV7 that only protected against seven of the most common strains. In 2010, it was replaced by PCV13 that covered an additional six strains. The update is that the FDA recently approved PCV15 and PCV20 for adults, which you guessed it, cover 15 and 20 strains. They will protect against an additional 15 to 28 percent of infections, respectively.
The new recommendations are for adults who haven’t previously received PCV13. Adults 65 and older or 19 to 64 years old with chronic medical or immunocompromising conditions should receive PCV20 or PCV15. Those receiving PCV15 should expand their protection by receiving a dose of PPSV23 a year later. It may be given earlier if the person is immunocompromised.
Following these recommendations should protect 90 percent of adults at increased risk of pneumococcal infection, hospitalization and death. Pneumococcal vaccines with even broader coverage are on the horizon. Someday, we may have a universal pneumococcal vaccine. In the meantime, people at risk should take advantage of these new vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.