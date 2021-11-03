“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” — Benjamin Franklin
My father recently retired from work. As we discussed his first day after retirement, he told me how it went. My mother, who still works, woke him up and made him get up and dressed around 6 a.m. as she got ready for work.
After she left, he sat down on the couch and woke up again at 11 a.m. His words to me were, “I could get used to this. I’ve got a lot of sleep to catch up on.”
While said in jest, my father’s words struck a chord in me that I wanted to share with you.
You’ve probably heard that humans need seven to nine hours of sleep each night, and studies have shown individuals who have eight hours of uninterrupted sleep a night typically live longer than those who cut their sleep short.
Good sleep increases cognitive function and memory, it helps with weight loss, decreases risk of heart disease and diabetes and has been found to improve mood.
How important is it for us to have eight uninterrupted hours? Studies have found interrupted sleep decreases thinking speed and memory retention. Interruptions also affect our mood the next day. These interruptions are so harmful because they usually cause an interruption in the REM cycle of sleep.
REM stands for Rapid Eye Movement, which is the phase of sleep where we dream. In a typical sleep pattern, we move through four phases of sleep over a 90-minute cycle. The last phase is REM sleep. REM sleep gets longer over the course of the night, shifting from only 10 minutes to over an hour before we wake up in the morning. This is why dreams occur right before our alarm goes off. We need about three to five REM cycles a day to achieve the best sleep.
Studies are now evaluating how important it is that we have these REM cycles every night. We know that the body tracks lost REM cycles and the effect of one night of little to no sleep can affect you for up to three to five days. If you can “make up” for those lost REM cycles, however, the harmful effects of the lack of sleep usually resolve themselves.
As such, new recommendations are being evaluated to encourage people to get 35 REM cycles a week. So, if you only get four REM cycles one night (6 hours of sleep), consider pushing for six cycles (9 hours) to make up for the lost cycle. Alternatively, you could try to take a nap to help catch up on that cycle that was lost. It’s not the best way to make up sleep, but it can help.
Take some time this week to evaluate your sleep habits. How many REM cycles are you getting? Is your body telling you it needs to catch up? Consider going to bed a little earlier this week as we prepare for daylight saving to help catch up on those cycles. And finally, sweet dreams.
