“There is something infinitely healing in these repeated refrains of nature, the assurance that after night, dawn comes, and spring after the winter.”
— Rachel Carson
Marine biologist Rachel Carson wrote a breakthrough ecological novel in 1962 called “Silent Spring.” The title was a riff off the poet John Keats’ line: “The sedge is wither’d from the lake, And no birds sing.”
Carson was concerned about the indiscriminate use of pesticides and their impact on the web of nature, particularly on the life cycle of birds. Her pioneering work eventually led to the formation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the banning of DDT, the latter which has allowed our local brown pelican populations and other endangered birds such as bald eagles to rebound.
Our spring is not silent as Galveston’s many local and migratory birds ply their way across the sky and sing tunes to delight the ear. Meanwhile, reports from around the world are that major cities from China, to Italy, to the United States are seeing clear skies, free of pollution for the first time in generations.
Another poet penned the following:
They say that in Wuhan after so many years of noise
You can hear the birds again.
They say that after just a few weeks of quiet
The sky is no longer thick with fumes
But blue and grey and clear.
Spaceship Earth Is resilient, if we give her a chance.
Cloistered in a pandemic pandemonium, find hope and relief by taking a walk outside and noticing the courage of nature as it follows its ancient metronome. Unaware of humankind’s sufferings and challenges, the sturdy, steady world of plants and animals emerge in their seasonal cycles.
A walk in our yard makes us realize we are gifted on all sides. Bluebonnets, having pushed through the soil back in November, now are in brilliant azure bloom standing strong to delight fellow Texans. Amaryllis erupt suddenly from their underground lair like scarlet-headed tigers. Bold bougainvillea, shy vincas, prickly roses, smiling pansies all sing of spring.
Possums and squirrels dance contentedly around the mulberry tree’s luscious purple gifts. Dozens of lizards and geckos dash like miniature dinosaurs on their primeval rounds. Citrus trees create an intoxicatingly delightful perfume as nearby night-blooming jasmine, not to be outdone, prepares a cool waterfall of delicious aroma soon to follow.
I’ve also rediscovered the resilience of people as I engage in telehealth consultations. People are concerned about their health, families, livelihood, safety, finances. Talking with them, I’m surprised and invigorated by their silent courage to survive, to endure, to thrive. I don’t hear echoes of panic. I hear hope, faith and an enduring human spirit.
Like the silent courage of nature springing up around us, we as humans are well-equipped to overcome hardship and disaster. We face it with new innovations, better ways of doing things. We now remember how to support one another, connecting as a global family sharing the same universal challenges. Look up the term “noosphere” to prepare for my next column.
Stay courageous, connected and kind.
