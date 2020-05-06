BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 37.
Taqueria El Taquito, mobile unit, 3203 Charles St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Azteca Xitali, mobile unit, 4445 10th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cevichelas, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Aspens, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Opus Ocean Grille, 1500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 124 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Ocean Grille, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bay Vue Grocery, 1901 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
DICKINSON
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4009 Beacon Pointe Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4009 Beacon Pointe Lane — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
290 Express, 4301 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 19.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walgreens, 102 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fisherman’s Wharf Grill, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
New Huggy Bears, 902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Eatcetera, 408 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
Circle K, 8915 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Subway, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 126 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kids R Kids, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Joramoo Enterprises, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Primrose School of League City at Victory Lakes, 2632 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kids R Kids, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Timewise Food Store, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taco Bell, 2103 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Cambo Donuts, 2121 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEON
Roadway, 203 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Domino’s Pizza, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
D. Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Barnett Elementary School, 11818 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
R.J. Wollam Elementary School, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
Texas Highway Grill, mobile unit, 1121 Mainland Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Church’s Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Grab-N-Go, 1230 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Childworks, 2300 29th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Baskin Robbins, 2802 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bahama Buck’s, 2716 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dollar General, 1320 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.