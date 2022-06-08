A few weeks ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine for ages 5 to 11 to include a booster dose.
The authorization stated the third dose could be given at least five months after finishing the two-dose primary series. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then quickly recommended the booster for this age group.
There are many benefits for children receiving this additional dose.
Like many common vaccines, the mRNA COVID- 19 vaccines should have been a three-dose series. The first two injections prime the immune system, and the third boosts it to provide a higher antibody response.
In 5- to 11-year-olds, the booster more than doubles the antibody levels found after the second dose. Additionally, boosting has been shown in other age groups to further improve the antibodies so that they better bind the virus and provide more protection against variants.
Some wonder whether it makes strategic sense to hold off on the booster until near a time for visiting the grandparents, summer camp or the start of school. Although good in theory, COVID-19 cases are up even with the under-reporting of positive home testing results.
With the current wave rising, now is the best time to boost. Additionally, if another shot is needed this winter, then receiving the third dose now will ensure enough time for a dose before the holidays.
The exception to boosting right now is a recent COVID-19 illness; then it is reasonable to wait three months. Unfortunately, people can get COVID-19 just four months following infection. Waiting three months may strengthen the immune response to the vaccine.
Another benefit is that different quarantine rules apply to those who are boosted. When a person who is not boosted is exposed to COVID, they are to quarantine for five full days. If they remain symptom-free, they can leave quarantine but should continue to monitor for symptoms for another five days. Exposed individuals who are boosted do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
Side effects from a booster dose are like those experienced with the primary series. The most common is a sore arm, followed by feeling tired and having a headache. Less common side effects are swollen lymph nodes in the neck or under the arm, which usually resolve in less than a week.
Less than a third of 5- to 11-year-olds have received the recommended two doses of the mRNA vaccine, which is much lower than other eligible age groups. Unvaccinated children are more likely to get infected and twice as likely to be hospitalized than those who are vaccinated.
Sadly, 189 children in this age group have died from COVID-19.
The highly anticipated FDA and CDC discussions about vaccinating children 6 months and older against COVID-19 will occur later this month. We expect that the result will be good news for protecting this age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.