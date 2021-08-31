FRIENDSWOOD
H-E-B, bakery/deli departments, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Cuban Flavor, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite G — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1705 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bergamos Retreat, 313 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Fisherman’s Wharf Grill, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Waterman Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Grand Galvez Bar and Grill, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Surf Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlitterbahn, Lagoon Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Schlitterbahn, Infinity Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Boogie Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
44th & S Mini Mart, 4328 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lolo Kai, 528 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Boys & Girls Club, snack bar, 4420 Ave. P — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
HW Marina Resort, grocery store/deli, 1445 Harborwalk Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Walmart, produce/grocery/dairy/frozen departments, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walmart, bakery/deli departments, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 5201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
LEAGUE CITY
La Furia Chalaca Restaurant, 201 Hobbs Road, Suite A-1 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2760 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Chick-Fil-A, 2805 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walmart, deli/bakery departments, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Walmart, grocery/produce departments, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Red River BBQ, 1911 E. Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SAN LEON
New Lawrence Grocery, 902 E. Bay Shore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Susan’s Market, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pallet & Bar Grill, 701 6th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Our Lady of Fatima, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
H-E-B, grocery department, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Linna Donuts, 8148 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.