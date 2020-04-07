For many years, NASA has been sending astronauts into space to study our solar system and perform experiments.
Among the most important experiments are those that further our understanding of the effects of space flight on the human body. Recently, they found a disturbing new effect of living in space: blood clots.
Previous studies showed that astronauts living on the International Space Station for months developed swollen optic nerves, a flattening of the eyes and vision changes. NASA sent glasses to the space station for those whose vision worsened. Scientists think that the astronauts’ vision changed because the lack of gravity caused fluids to build up inside the skull.
To learn more about this phenomenon, scientists decided to look at the jugular vein. The jugular vein is in the left side of the neck, and it drains the blood from the head, brain, face and neck and sends it back to the heart.
Nine men and two women were in the study. Scientists ran tests on the subjects before they went into space. They used an ultrasound machine to test the blood flow through their jugular veins when the subjects were standing, laying down flat and lying on a ramp with their heads down. All of them had normal results.
While on the space station, the astronauts repeated the ultrasound studies guided by specialists on earth. The blood flow in six of the 11 astronauts stagnated, “sometimes sloshing back and forth,” around day 50 of the flight. One crewman even developed a blood clot in the jugular vein. The lack of blood movement rarely happens on Earth, but it sometimes happens in the legs of people sitting for long periods on a plane. Blood that isn’t flowing can clot, and the clots can dissolve either on their own or with medical treatment.
Blood clots can reduce blood flow downstream of their location, and they can rupture or come loose and travel through the circulatory system to another location. Clots can cause pain and numbness, and in the lungs and the brain they can be life-threatening.
The blood of two of the astronauts was seen flowing backward from the heart to the head. The scientists think this was the result of an obstruction downstream forcing the blood to take a different route back to the heart. One explanation could be that organs shift upward in space, blocking the flow through some veins. Before returning to Earth, astronauts used a special suit to move some of their fluids back down in the body. Upon return, almost all the astronauts recovered and none experienced any health effects.
More studies must be done to understand why the blood flow changes in space. It’s important to understand this phenomenon as NASA considers the long journey to Mars. NASA is planning to monitor future astronauts in space and prevent any health consequences. Currently, we only send people in excellent physical shape to space. However, in the future, when paying customers take commercial space flights, they may need to watch out for effects like this.
