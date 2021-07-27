BACLIFF
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Mi Pueblito Bakery, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chinese Wok, 1129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Days Inn & Suites, 3710 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Dunn Bros Coffee, 201 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Mornings Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
GALVESTON
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 30.
The Alibi, 2325 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Old Moon Deli and Pie, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
New Life Fellowship, 6328 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Garden Thai Cuisine, 216 23rd St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Family Dollar Store, 6709 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mary’s Sweet Shoppe, 3139 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
E-Z Food Mart, 3115 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 45.
KEMAH
Fresh Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
LA MARQUE
Dollar General, 914 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Bourbon Bayou, mobile unit, 11001 Delany Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 1502 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
H-E-B, deli/café departments, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
H-E-B, retail/produce/bakery departments, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
H-E-B, meat/seafood/cooking connections departments, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Papa John’s Pizza, 2800 Marina Bar Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Children’s Lighthouse at Tuscan Lakes, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 29.
SANTA FE
Shipley Do-Nuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
TEXAS CITY
3 D’s Krazy Kitchen, 8030 FM 1765, Suite C-100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
3 D’s Krazy Kitchen, 8030 FM 1765, Suite C-100 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Elmcroft of the Mainland, 1901 Amburn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dee’s Caribbean Café, 6902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
La Plaza Food, mobile unit, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
The Independence Village, 905 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Texas Avenue Gas, 1130 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Speed Fuel, 1131 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taqueria La Hacienda, 1139 Texas Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 23.
