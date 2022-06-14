CRYSTAL BEACH

Busta-Lime Premium Frozen Drinks, 2124 state Highway 87 — Construction equipment inspection. No demerits.

Corner Mart, 2997 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3

DICKINSON

First Watch, 1720 FM 646 W., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.

Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2

FRIENDSWOOD

Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Dr. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11

528 Asian Bistro, 709 Parkwood Ave. W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16

Wok D'lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.

Kroger No. 744 Grocery Store & Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5

Kroger No. 744, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection, deli/bakery. No demerits.

Kroger No 744, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection, meat/seafood. No demerits.

GALVESTON

Courtyard by Marriott Galveston Island, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 10

Courtyard by Marriott Galveston Island, 9550 Seawall Blvd. —Change of ownership inspection/bar. Demerit score: 8

Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13

H & R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2

Seasons Grill, 2709 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4

Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint investigation. Demerit score: 1

Freckleberry, 2724 Market St. — Opening/new permit inspection. No demerits.

Kids Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5

Queen's Bar-B-Que, 3428 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6

LEAGUE CITY

Super 8 by Wyndham, 102 Hobbs Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2

Double Dave's Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11

Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, 2630 Gulf Freeway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4

For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1

7-Eleven, 1809 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5

McDonald's No. 35886, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7

SANTA FE

Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8

TEXAS CITY

The Yella Dog LLC, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.

