Health inspections Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRYSTAL BEACHBusta-Lime Premium Frozen Drinks, 2124 state Highway 87 — Construction equipment inspection. No demerits.Corner Mart, 2997 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3DICKINSONFirst Watch, 1720 FM 646 W., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2FRIENDSWOODMasa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Dr. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11528 Asian Bistro, 709 Parkwood Ave. W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16Wok D'lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.Kroger No. 744 Grocery Store & Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5Kroger No. 744, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection, deli/bakery. No demerits.Kroger No 744, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection, meat/seafood. No demerits.GALVESTONCourtyard by Marriott Galveston Island, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 10Courtyard by Marriott Galveston Island, 9550 Seawall Blvd. —Change of ownership inspection/bar. Demerit score: 8Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13H & R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2Seasons Grill, 2709 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint investigation. Demerit score: 1Freckleberry, 2724 Market St. — Opening/new permit inspection. No demerits.Kids Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5Queen's Bar-B-Que, 3428 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6LEAGUE CITYSuper 8 by Wyndham, 102 Hobbs Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2Double Dave's Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, 2630 Gulf Freeway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17-Eleven, 1809 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5McDonald's No. 35886, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7SANTA FEVillage Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8TEXAS CITYThe Yella Dog LLC, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits. 