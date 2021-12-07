Can you imagine if you had a spinal cord injury and you struggled to communicate?
What if after years of this, you pictured letters in your mind, and they appeared on a screen in front of you? This newest way for those with disabilities to communicate involves old-school handwriting.
Scientists are looking for ways to help patients who can no longer speak, so they can still communicate. Even when disease or injury prevents a person from speaking, typing or walking, the brain remembers how to do these things. These memories of doing things are called neural processes. The trick is to tap into the neural processes to regain those functions.
Krishna Shenoy and his team at Stanford University have been working to decode the neural activity associated with speech, aiming to reproduce it. Using implanted brain sensors, they devised a way to use a patient’s thoughts about arm movements to move a cursor on a screen to point and click on letters. This method only achieved a speed of about 40 characters per minute, which is modest.
A member of the team, Frank Willett, wondered if they could use the neural activity associated with handwriting instead. The research team worked with a 65-year-old study participant who was paralyzed from the neck down from a spinal cord injury. He had a brain computer interface implanted with two tiny sensors put into the region of the brain that controls the hand and arm as part of a clinical safety trial.
The brain computer interface sensors picked up the signals from brain cells when the man imagined writing letters. A machine learning algorithm recorded the signals from his brain as he imagined writing each letter and recorded them to learn his neural processes. The man could copy sentences and answer questions at about 90 characters per minute, almost as fast as any person his age typing on a smartphone and more than double the previous record.
Next steps for the team are to use the “Brain-To-Text” brain computer interface system with other disabled people. This could help someone like the man described in the book and the film “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” by Jean-Dominique Bauby.
They’re the memoir of the author’s journey after suffering a massive stroke on Dec. 8, 1995, that left him with locked-in syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which his mind was normal. But, he couldn’t move any muscle except for his left eyelid. He could only communicate by having someone recite the alphabet, and he would blink when they reached the correct letter. Can you imagine how this new system would’ve made his life better?
The scientists also want to expand the system to allow for point-and-click navigation like when you use a smartphone and even try speech decoding. Generally, we generate speech much faster than we write or type, but analyzing what someone intends to say is not yet possible. It’s also not clear when the “Brain-To-Text” brain computer interface system will be available to the public, but we hope it will be soon.
