A recent headline in the Houston Chronicle was “Texas dyslexia rate jumps as awareness grows”. According to Elizabeth Sandler’s report the number of children with dyslexia in Texas identified between 2017 and 2021 increased from 3 to 5 percent. Houston ISD is now up to 2.4 percent identified dyslexics. The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity says that dyslexia affects 20 percent of the population.

Most people reading this have heard of, or read about, dyslexia but questions remains about what we understand about dyslexia. Looking at the word itself the Merriam-Webster dictionary states that “dys’ means abnormal or difficult or impaired. “Lexia” means words. Knowing what these two parts of the word give us some understanding of what it means but it is clear that most professionals in varying fields, including education and medicine, have developed separate languages to understand, diagnose, and treat this “difficulty with words”. Many of us become “dyslexic” when trying to understand the language of another professional field.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

