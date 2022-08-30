CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Aspens, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 4
DICKINSON
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Balanced Body Nutrition, 2112 FM 517 — Regular Inspection/Smoothie bar. Demerit Score: 3
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 6
FRIENDSWOOD
C. W. Cline Primary School, 505 Briarmeadow Ave. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Moody Early Childhood Center & Pre K-3, 1110 19th St. — Regular Inspection/School cafeteria. Demerit Score: 1
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular Inspection/School cafeteria. Demerit Score: 4
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. No demerits.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 8
The Garden Thai Cuisine, 216 23rd St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 25
Seaside Cafe, 19418 San Luis Pass Road — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
Seaside Resort, 19320 San Luis Pass Road — Regular Inspection/Snack bar. Demerit Score: 2
New Huggy Bears No. 101, 902 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
WalMart Supercenter No. 504, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 4
WalMart Supercenter No. 504, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Hot deli. Demerit Score: 3
The Mushroom Factory Galveston Co. Farmers Market — Regular Inspection/Farmers market. No demerits.
Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St. — Regular Inspection/School cafeteria. No demerits.
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant, take out, catering. Demerit Score: 4
Arlan’s Market No. 5, 513 Market St. — Regular Inspection/Grocery store, bakery, deli. Demerit Score: 10
Taco Cabana No 403, 2729 61st St. — Regular Inspection/Fast-food restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
HITCHCOCK
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 21
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
E-Z Food Mart, 3115 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Louis’ Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
JAMAICA BEACH
Circle K No. 2742608, 16710 San Luis Road — Regular Inspection Demerit Score: 11
KEMAH
Sea Port, 2124 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 7
Subway No. 31305, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Scotty’s Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite M — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Johnson Community Center, 4102 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Bucksaver 110, 3001 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Start Smart No. 2, 806 Carolyn St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux Road — Regular Inspection/School food service. Demerit Score: 4
LEAGUE CITY
Whataburger No. 933, 2990 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEON
Gilhooleys LLC, 222 Ninth St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 18
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Best Western Mainland Inn & Suites, 10620 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up Inspection. No demerits.
