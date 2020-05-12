CLEAR LAKE SHORES
O2Bistro, 1002 Aspen Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
CRYSTAL BEACH
El Antojito, mobile unit, 1321 Seventh St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Down Under, 1295 N. Stingaree Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Crystal Stop, 1366 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
DICKINSON
Pupuseria y Taqueria La Morenita No. 1, mobile unit, 4808 33rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Antojitas Estilo Quevetaro, mobile unit, 3421 Ave. B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taqueria Mateo, mobile unit, 5421 Ponderosa Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Corner Food Mart, 3698 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Big Blue Marble Academy, 3001 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Calvary Food Pantry, 17158 Blackhawk Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mary Queen Food Pantry, 606 Cedarwood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
TCBY Yogurt, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
EZ Food Mart, 4326 Friendswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
H-E-B, bakery/deli dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Luna’ Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Friendswood Corner, 2255 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Smoothie Depot, 117 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 108 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Galveston Food & Gas, 2525 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Waterman Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlitterbahn, Pointe Pizza, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Wasser Hot Tub Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Sweet Shop, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Broadway Exxon, 4427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Brite Beginnings Child Care, 1914 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
10th Street Food Mart, 1214 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
El Gusto Del Pueblo, 3714 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Whataburger, 528 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island Mart, 1341 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
HITCHCOCK
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
JAMAICA BEACH
Circle K, 16710 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Walgreens, 156 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hoo Doo Cajun Cooking No. 2, mobile unit, 1002 Aspen Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Dollar General, 2020 state Highway 3 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, meat dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Leo’s Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pizza Hut, 3010 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Devereux Foundation, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Grocery Services Inc., 1100 Interstate 45 S., Suite 260 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Profile by Sanford, 2875 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2660 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
H-E-B, bakery dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
H-E-B, deli dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking connections dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500-X Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kids R Kids, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Slim Chickens, 2490 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SAN LEON
El Pescado Ciego, 137 21st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Church’s Fried Chicken, 13530 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
CVS Pharmacy, 13802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 13202 Outlet Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Candlewood Suites, 1700 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Galveston City Fuel Service, 2520 state Highway 146 N. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mainland Express, 8500 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Refresqueria, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 3480 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mainland Food Mart, 5202 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Nessler Center, kitchen, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Aldi Store, 3442 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
