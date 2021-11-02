Grief is the process of emotional and life adjustment when a loss of a loved one has occurred. It’s a personal experience with universal feelings of sadness and aloneness that may vary in intensity and from moment to moment.
About 50 years ago, experts noticed a pattern in the experience of grief, and they summarized this pattern as the “five stages of grief,” which are denial and isolation, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. These stages occur in all age groups and don’t necessarily occur in order or go away once experienced. They also may come and go.
Every person, child or adult, goes through these stages in their own way, in their own time and maybe back and forth. Children experiencing such a loss may have different reactions depending on their age and understanding of their loss.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s estimated that 1 in 20 children experienced the death of a parent by 16 years. Sadly, this has now risen to close to 1 in 5 children.
In a recent study by Susan Hillis et al in Pediatrics in October, Hillis said, “This means that for every four COVID-19 deaths, one child was left behind without a mother, a father, and/or a grandparent who provided for that child’s home needs and nurture — needs such as love, security and daily care.”
Sadly, in the pandemic’s associated isolation and for many significant mental health issues, this number of children requires special attention and education of those caring for them. Some children may want to talk about the person who died while others don’t. They may want to shield the surviving caregiver who’s also experiencing grief. Their behavior may be different than before the loss, and this may signal they need support.
Some signs a child needs help are ongoing sleep difficulties or restlessness; low self-esteem or depression; persistent academic failure or lack of interest in school activities; breakdown of relationships with family or friends; and risk-taking behaviors such as drugs and alcohol.
Some ways to help children of any age include:
• Remember and talk about the deceased person;
• Get the children back in a regular routine of school with the help of tutoring and temporary changes in their workload;
• Talk to their health care provider to help determine if ailments are physical illness, emotional distress or both; and
• Help them understand that the loss is always there but grief may come and go.
There are many community resources that can help such as your pediatrician, counselors, social workers and therapists, but make sure the child understands that seeking help from others is an act of strength.
There also are many books written for all age groups. Look at “25 Children’s Books that Explain Death and Grief to Kids” by Caroline Bologna, best sellers in “Children’s Death and Dying” books on Amazon and, on healthychildren.org, “How Children Understand Death” and “What Should You Say,” which is extremely well written.
