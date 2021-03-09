In January, Dr. Barbara Howard in “Pediatric News” discussed some of the concerns about vaping to help parents advise their children about the risks involved.
The Food and Drug Administration still doesn’t regulate contents of vaping solutions.
She said the first step in addressing vaping is being knowledgeable about its many known and emerging health risks. It may seem obvious the dangers of vaping microscopic particles depends on the contents. Water vapor alone isn’t dangerous; in fact, doctors prescribe it in nebulizers.
Unfortunately, the contents of different vaping products vary and aren’t well defined. The process of using an electric current to vaporize a substance can make it more toxic, and teens have little idea about the substances they’re inhaling.
The psychoactive components vary from nicotine to THC (marijuana) in varying amounts. These have the well-known effects of stimulation or a high but also the potential adverse effects of poor concentration, agitation and even psychosis.
Most electronic cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development. Brain development continues into the early to mid-20s. About two-thirds of Juul users aged 15-24 years didn’t know that it always contains nicotine, as do 99 percent of all vape solutions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier use of nicotine is more highly associated with later addiction to tobacco products that cause lung damage, acid reflux, insulin resistance, harm to the testes, harm to fetuses, cancer and heart disease.
E-cigarette aerosols also contain dozens of other harmful substances besides nicotine ranging from acetone and propylene glycol to formaldehyde and ethyl benzene. These same chemicals are part of familiar toxic substances such as antifreeze, paint thinner and pesticides. These cause ear, eye and throat irritation, and impairments in the cardiovascular system reducing athletic ability.
Trying to scare youth about health hazards isn’t generally effective in stopping risk behaviors since adolescence is a time of perceived singularity (it doesn’t apply to me) and even a sense of immortality. Teens also see peers who vape as being unaffected and decide on using based on this small personal sample instead of valid statistics.
But teens do pay some attention to peer models or influencers saying why they don’t use. One source of such testimony you can refer to is videos of inspiring athletes, musicians, and other “cool” young adults found on the naturalhigh.org website.
Parent rules, and less so advice, against smoking have been shown to be effective in deterring youth cigarette smoking. Other steps the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends regarding smoking is for parents to be a role model by not using or trying to quit and designating the house and car as smoking free.
Finally, we all know teens hate being manipulated. Vaping education can make it clear that youth are being tricked by companies — most being large cigarette producers who know the dangers of vaping — into getting addicted so these companies can get rich on their money.
