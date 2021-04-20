As everybody knows, including our children, we’re living in troublesome times. There has been dramatic changes in the routine of our lives, family interactions and the constant presence of electronic devices in all our lives. Some of these changes are very, very good, and some are very, very worrisome.
The chair of the council on Communications and Media at the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. N. Ameenuddin, discussed in healthychildren.org how dangerous websites lure children in and how parents can keep them safe.
Parents and their children have become even more online than ever before. Ameenuddin says, “It is very easy for kids to access material that is not intended for a young viewer, whether it’s dangerous or mature programming.”
“They can be exposed to a lot of inflammatory media and sources that claim to be news but are actually propaganda sites that draw kids in with persuasive design and lead them down the rabbit hole to increasingly disturbing misinformation and disinformation,” he says.
It’s important that parents, teachers and other caregivers are aware of what children are doing online. Children can access anonymous chat rooms and video chat with strangers on websites and apps. Despite warnings on the sites, children may not recognize the person they’re chatting with has bad intentions.
Caregivers know they need to teach their children about “stranger danger” and “not to take candy from strangers,” but these sites also can be extremely clever and attractive to young people.
Ameenuddin goes on the say, “Both parents and children need to be educated about the potential dangers and how they can work to set up privacy settings so that they limit their risk and can extract themselves from situations that don’t feel right.”
Some of the signs that a child’s interest in the internet is unhealthy include the following:
• Time spent on the internet takes away from other activities such as school, social connections or exercise.
• A child loses sleep because of internet use.
• A child views or engages in violent media.
• Using the internet affects a child’s mood negatively or decreases attention.
As we’re all aware, the internet can be a powerful and helpful tool for maintaining connection and will continue to be so after the pandemic is over. We’re also aware it’s easy to overuse something, even a good something.
Ameenuddin gives the following advice for parents:
• Be aware of what your children are doing online. Know how much time is spent online and what they’re accessing.
• Talk to children about how they spend their internet time.
• Set ground rules on where the internet can be used and about sharing usernames and passwords.
• Recognize the internet has positive aspects and teach children how to navigate it safely.
• Recognize that adults, as well as children, are susceptible to attractive sites. That’s why we had such expressions before the internet as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” or “buyer beware.”
