CRYSTAL BEACH
Stingaree Restaurant & Marina, 1295 N. Stingaree Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1835 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
DICKINSON
Ronnie’s, 4355 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Time Mart 30, 3901 FM 646 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bori-Mex Grocery, 3720 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Timewise, 105 FM 517 W. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Cuban Flavor, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Porch Café, 1625 E. Beach Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston Island Juice Bar, 902 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Stewart Food Mart, 6102 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Old Galveston Club, 418 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Galveston Inn and Suites, 7220 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Moody Gardens, Discovery Museum, snack bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Shipwreck Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Blastenhoff Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlitterbahn, Wasser Hot Tub Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brewchacho’s Tacos & Cantina, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
LEAGUE CITY
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Toasted Yolk Café, 2535 Interstate 45 S., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
SAN LEON
Bullchicks, 907 Ninth St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Domino’s Pizza, 8530 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
6th St. Garage Bar & Grill, 522 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Lakes at Texas City, 424 Tarpey Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
