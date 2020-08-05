August is National Immunization Awareness Month. This annual observance serves as a reminder about how vaccines prevent disability and deaths from once common diseases like polio, measles, whooping cough and diphtheria.
There are licensed vaccines for 25 infectious illnesses that affect people around the world.
Ironically, as we look to a vaccine to stop the havoc brought on by SARS-CoV-2, vaccination rates against vaccine preventable diseases are falling dangerously.
This isn’t surprising as many families avoid medical facilities out of fear. Many clinics remain shuttered, unable to meet the infection control requirements to run during this pandemic. Additionally, many vaccine outreach programs have been reduced or suspended as resources are diverted toward efforts against SARS-CoV-2.
Vaccination rates are down in all age groups, but children have been particularly hard hit. In March and April, less than half the usual number of vaccines were given to Texan children younger than 3 years old.
This is happening around the world, and the consequences are becoming apparent. Eighteen of the 28 countries that postponed measles vaccination campaigns are now experiencing measles outbreaks. Typically, measles is the first disease to explode because it’s so contagious.
On average, a person with measles will give it to 17 others in a non-immune population (compared to SARS-CoV-2, which on average spreads to only two or three other people). Other diseases are on the rise as well. South Asia is seeing diphtheria, and Poliovirus is on the rise in more than 30 countries.
This pandemic has taught us how easily infectious diseases travel around the globe. If we’re not careful, the epidemics of vaccine preventable diseases in other countries will lead to outbreaks here. This will just compound our problems.
In observation of Immunization Awareness Month, we should all take a short break from online summer camps, FaceTime playdates and sheltering at home to check on our vaccination status. With school just around the corner, children should visit their health care professional and receive any recommended vaccines.
Adults should ensure they are up-to-date as well and arrange to get a flu shot when they become available. It’s likely to be a rough winter, and we need to keep flu from filling hospital beds and clinics.
These are frightening times, but we have conquered pandemics in the past and will do so again. Promising vaccines for COVID-19 are nearing the finish line.
In the meantime, we can stay well by washing our hands, eating healthy, getting plenty of sleep, exercising, wearing masks and staying current with our vaccinations.
