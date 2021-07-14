“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” — Maya Angelou
The face of grief is different in the COVID era. While always an experience of loss and pain, it has changed in significant ways. Because of various pandemic restrictions, the comforting rituals of being at the bedside of a dying loved one, holding a memorial or cemetery service or even giving a goodbye hug have been blocked, modified and even prohibited. And while this is changing gradually as society opens again, for those who’ve lost someone dear in the past year or so, the opportunity to grieve for them in familiar ways was often missed, forever.
Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross has described the stages of grief and of dying as denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. These are usually how we face a profound loss.
A former professor of mine, Dr. Granger Westberg in his book, “Good Grief,” defines 10 stages in the grief process. I provide a copy of his book to patients’ families when someone dies. I do this to help them know that what they’re feeling, though difficult and uncomfortable, is normal. The intense feelings will recede, change in form and intensity and ultimately lead to a place of healing and resolution.
Westberg’s stages of grief overlap Kubler-Ross:
• We are in a state of shock.
• We express emotion.
• We feel depressed and very lonely.
• We may experience physical symptoms of distress.
• We may become panicky.
• We feel a sense of guilt about the loss.
• We are filled with anger and resentment.
• We resist returning.
• Gradually hope comes through.
• We struggle to affirm reality.
I’m reminded of a patient’s story from my days practicing in the mountains of Colorado. I got a panicked call from one of my patient’s early one Saturday.
“There’s something wrong with the baby,” she said, referring to her 6-month-old granddaughter.
I rushed over to the home and found a dead infant, with no signs of trauma or other distinguishing illness.
It was a case of sudden infant death syndrome. The family was bereft, the mother most of all, who felt guilty about her smoking habit, which has been associated with this tragic end of a baby’s life.
The death of a child is one of the worst and most enduring of griefs. I can say from long experience working with families that it’s a wound that never heals.
Grieving is a process that evolves over time. It can come with not only with a death, but a severe illness, the loss of a job, a relationship or some valued material thing. The sequence of stages may occur unpredictably, last longer or shorter or even repeat themselves.
In the end, we can choose to survive, even thrive. And if there’s good in grief, it’s in the learning and new perspectives we gain and from the compassion, maturity, faith and wisdom that it may bring if we can accept them.
“Trust yourself; you know more than you think you do.” — Benjamin Spock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.