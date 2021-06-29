In 2019, a national poll revealed that 8 percent of people in the United States had used a vaping product in the previous week.
Some argue that vaping is a safe alternative to tobacco products, but the safety is still being determined. A recent study reported that a third of people who vape experience symptoms of damage to lungs or the respiratory tract.
EVALI, or electronic cigarette- or vaping-associated lung injury, includes symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, diarrhea and sometimes fever or chills. Some have reported symptoms after only a few days, and for others, they appear after weeks of vaping.
E-cigarettes also are called vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, tank systems, mods and electronic nicotine delivery systems. They’re battery-powered devices that heat a liquid to produce an aerosol that’s inhaled. The vaping liquid can contain nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of marijuana, flavorings and other additives.
In a recent study, 1,400 people who vaped were asked to list the devices and products they used and report any symptoms they experienced. More than half of them had one or more symptoms, and one-third reported EVALI symptoms, especially cough or nausea. People who used refillable devices or cartridges and people who used flavored liquids had a higher likelihood of showing symptoms.
Those who used commercial disposable e-cigarettes were less likely to report any symptoms after vaping. This suggests that those people might’ve been experimenting with vaping fluids or devices or using them less often.
Neither the use of tetrahydrocannabinol nor vitamin E acetate were associated with symptoms in this study. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive, particularly in tetrahydrocannabinol-containing vaping products. Vitamin E is found in a variety of foods, as a dietary supplement and in many cosmetic products, but research suggests that when inhaled, it can cause lung problems.
It isn’t clear what in the vaping liquid might be responsible for the symptoms. It could be a contaminant in certain types of vaping liquids, it could be something that acts as a chemical irritant, or it could be allergic reactions to the various chemicals. What is clear is that EVALI is real.
Despite all the dangers, a survey in 2019 revealed more than 5 million middle and high school students had used e-cigarettes within 30 days. That represents 27.5 percent of high school students.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that vaping is “not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.”
The FDA hasn’t approved vaping for smoking cessation, and data suggests many smokers continue to use cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
Recent studies also suggest that vaping increases susceptibility to COVID-19.
If you haven’t started vaping, don’t. If you already do, please quit for its potential impact on your health and the health of those around you. The pollutants in our environment are bad enough; don’t add to the potential problems by vaping.
