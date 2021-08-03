BACLIFF
Stomps Burger Joint, 3107 HWY 146 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
FRIENDSWOOD
Namas Tea, 104 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite #B — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jenny’s Bakery, 124 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Horny Toad’s Bar and Grill, 2408 Strand — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Knights of Columbus #787, 1912 Winnie — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Moody Gardens, hotel pool bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Flip Flops Beach Bar and Grill, 731 Seawall — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Moody Gardens, Blossom’s snack bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Howard Johnson Inn, 8216 Harborside Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, dockside, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Moody Gardens, Shoreline Cafe, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, Dip n Dots, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Avenue O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Nick Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Four Points By Sheraton, 2300 Seawall — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Tola Mo Bettah Market, 2208 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dawn’s Donut, 6304 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Tong’s Happy Buddha, 2827 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
AMC Mobil Food Mart, 8224 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taquilo’s, 2101 Postoffice — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Maceo Spice & Import, 2706 Market — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Coastal Catering, 16603 Jamaica Inn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 44.
HITCHCOCK
The Bestaco, mobile unit, 7111 Renaud St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Aldi Foods, 100 FM — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kemah Shell, 1363 Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
LA MARQUE
Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurant TX-1750, 6608 Gulf FWY #300 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Church’s Chicken #4537, 1901 Highway 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
I-HOP Restaurant, 6406 I-45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LEAGUE CITY
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main St. Suite — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dawn Donuts, 828 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 2875 E. League City Parkway #200 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dollar General #7436, 1631 E Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC, sushi kiosk, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Dees Caribbean Cafe, 6902 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Time Mart 25, 2502 N. 25th Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Sonic Drive In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dees Caribbean Cafe, 6902 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 1820 25 Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520B Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
El Rodeo Taqueria, 5885 Gulf Freeway Suite 353 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Starbucks Coffee Company, 2024 Gulf Freeway —Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, childcare center, 11 Algeria — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Shenanigan’s, 820 N. 34th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 N. 10th Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
