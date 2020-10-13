BACLIFF
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 800 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
One Stop Mini Market, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CLEAR LAKE SHORESOkie’s, 1010 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Aspens, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSONKid City No. 2, 333 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Kid City, 303 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Bar-B-Que & Steakhouse, 2111 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOODSmoothie King, 140 W. Parkwood Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
QQ Star China Café, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
GALVESTONPeak Nutrition Centers, 6187 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Salsa’s, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bob’s Meat & Grocery, 509 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Ile Petite Bakery and Deli, 2108 Church St., Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Brewchacho’s Tacos & Cantina Galveston, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Baymont Inn & Suites, 2826 63rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Club 68, 3110/14 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mariner Inn, 1602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HIGH ISLANDGulfway Motel and Restaurant, 1365 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
KEMAHSaltgrass Steakhouse, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITYTimewise Food Store, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CVS Pharmacy, 3013 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Schlotzsky’s, 221 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kinder Care Learning Center, 106 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Cambo Donuts, 2121 W. main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 123 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Walgreens, 1088 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pierogi Queen, 2047 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
McDonald’s, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Children’s Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Primrose School of League City at South Shore, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Natural Living, 219 N. Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dee Best Donuts, 2800 W. Main St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Goddard School, 2320 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SAN LEONRoadway, 203 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
SANTA FESafari’s Daiquiri Factory, 13105 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITYJack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dike Dogs, 617 Eighth Ave. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway Sandwich & Salads, 5204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Family Dollar, 5416 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Raceway, 3108 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Popeye’s, 3315 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
