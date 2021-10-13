“Our life is love, and peace and tenderness; and bearing one with another, and forgiving one another, and not laying accusations one against another; but praying one for another and helping one another up with a tender hand.” — Isaac Penington
This quote from a 17th-century Quaker brings us a message that’s current and pressingly important for our families and our society.
As a family doctor, I’ve seen the tremendous power of families to do good and harm.
Rosie left home at 16 after having been denigrated and verbally abused by her mentally ill mother, mistreated and sexually abused by her stepfathers and her mother’s boyfriends. Without role models, education or means of support, she herself fell into a series of unhealthy, unhappy relationships.
When I met her a few decades later, what raised my medical eyebrows was her surgical history. At age 45, she had already had nearly 40 documented surgical procedures. No part seemed untouched: spine, bones, feet, gastrointestinal, gynecological, breasts, eye, skin. Each procedure had a rational explanation. Of course, a surgeon wouldn’t cut unless there was a reason, a chance of cure, a willing patient.
After the abusive mother died of dementia, she and I started to piece together the story of how her family upbringing had created low self-esteem. She sought attention and that often came to her through medical and surgical encounters.
We agreed, except for emergencies, she would avoid further surgery. Instead, we would work on the emotional, soul-healing she needs after such adverse childhood events resulted in her post-traumatic stress and health problems.
Stories like these are frequent in medical practice. Until we understand root causes, we’re like gardeners snipping the tops of the weeds without getting to the root.
Fortunately, many folks have had strong and healthy family upbringing: safety, structure, adequate food, shelter and education. Most importantly, they received love, confidence, support, caring and compassion.
These are the foundations of a healthy, successful life. None of our parents were perfect. No families are without conflict. But with a healthy start in a family, life is different in possibilities, probabilities, prosperity and health. Remember the power of human resilience and the legends of many who have survived and thrived despite childhood traumas.
Parental support leads to improved empathy and a decrease in delinquency, according to a study of nearly 4,000 12-year-olds in Australia. Those that reported they trusted and talked to their parents and tried to empathize and help their friends were at age 17 found much less likely to be engaged in delinquent acts such as graffiti, using force or threats to get money or things.
Families do matter, a lot, and we’re all one big family. Be tender, caring and compassionate to your children, no matter how strange their behavior seems. These seeds of kindness and love will reap rewards out of proportion to what you do today.
“Teach your children well, their father’s hell will slowly go by.” — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
