BACLIFF
Hua Chang, 1129 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Green Caye Convenience Store, 2401 Owens Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
FRIENDSWOOD
Wendy’s, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, grocery and Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Schlitterbahn, B&B BBQ, 2109 Lockheed Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Schlitterbahn, Bob’s Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
JFE Sushi, inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chili’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GoFresh Gourmet, 1202 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Smooth Tony’s, 415 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Papa John’s Pizza, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 24.
KEMAH
Handi Plus No. 35, 901 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Subway, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199 Vauthier Road, Unit D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
LEAGUE CITY
La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 Wesley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sonic Drive-In, 2311 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club North, 1150 Big Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club South, 1150 Big Dreams Parkway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Café Petra, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 2810 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Wingstop, 3401 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
