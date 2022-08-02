A newspaper headline in 1939 declared “Woman Scientist Explains” when reporting on an address by the physicist Florence Bell at an Institute of Physics conference in Leeds, a city in the northern part of Yorkshire, England. The reporters were more interested in reporting on the 25-year-old woman’s career choice than her scientific discoveries. Thankfully, times have changed.
Florence Bell enrolled in Girton College in Cambridge as one of a growing number of women at the time pursuing advanced degrees in the sciences. After she graduated in 1935, she worked for a short time at the Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge with Jon Desmond Bernal, a pioneer in using the new technique of x-ray crystallography to determine the structures of biological molecules.
Bell then moved to the University of Manchester to work with Lawrence Bragg, who along with his father, William, had been awarded a Nobel Prize for the discovery of x-ray crystallography in 1915. The Braggs had shown how x-rays could be used to reveal the arrangement of atoms and molecules in simple crystals such as salt, while Bernal and others applied the technique to biological molecules.
In 1937, physicist William T. Astbury at the University of Leeds wrote to Bragg asking if he knew a good x-ray crystallographer to help with his studies on the structure of wool and other biological molecules. Bragg knew just who to recommend: Florence Bell.
Bell’s studies with Astbury included describing the structure of protein fibers in jellyfish, shark fins and hair. The most important work she did there was a series of studies on thymonucleic acid, what we now call DNA. Her published images of DNA using x-ray crystallography were the first to prove the technique could be used to study DNA structure. In 1938, Astbury and Bell proposed a model of DNA structure. Their model was incorrect, but it opened the door for molecular biology and included important information that helped Watson and Crick propose the double helix model.
Bell’s work came to a halt in 1941 when she was called up for war service. She joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, where she worked on the development of airborne radar systems. Astbury wrote several letters to relieve Bell of her duties because of her valuable contributions to his research, but she was not given an exemption. The University of Leeds kept her post open should she return. Eventually Bell wrote them a letter stating that she was grateful for the support, but that she would not be returning. She was marrying an American GI and moving to the United States.
In the United States, Bell worked as a chemist for a petroleum company before leaving the workforce to raise a family. One wonders what contributions were lost when Bell left science. The University of Leeds is now home to the Astbury Centre for Structural Molecular Biology. The center not only honors a scientist who made major contributions, but also a man ahead of his time in recognizing the value of women in science.
Medical Discovery News is hosted by professor emeritus Norbert Herzog, and professor David Niesel of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
