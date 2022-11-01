The benefits of breastfeeding a child are well-established. Children who are breastfed experience lower rates of respiratory disease and a lower risk of death from infectious diseases compared to non-breastfed children. The protection comes from maternal antibodies in a fluid called colostrum, which is produced before breast milk and provides early passive immunity. Colostrum protects from infections (colds, middle ear infections, bowel disease) and other diseases (SIDS, allergies, diabetes) that can affect newborns.

There are many other scientifically established benefits that comes from breast milk. Breast milk is the optimal nutrition source for a developing infant. The composition of a mother’s breast milk changes with the growing child to support changing nutritional needs. Breast milk supports weight gain and brain development, which are key in the developing infant. In these times of supply chain shortages with infant formula, breast milk is a major bonus as the mom is the sole provider!

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

