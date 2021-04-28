If I’ve had COVID-19, should I get the vaccine?

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.