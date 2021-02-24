It’s amazing how many serious infectious diseases are transmitted by insects like ticks, fleas and mosquitoes. These are called vector-borne diseases, which are responsible for significant human suffering and economic disruption.
Mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of many viral diseases including Zika, malaria, West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and many others. For the majority of these diseases, we don’t have effective therapeutics or vaccines to treat those that get sick.
One approach to control these diseases is to eliminate or reduce the arthropod or insect vector populations using broad spectrum pesticides. These pesticides can cause health problems in humans, and the vectors can become resistant to these chemicals. A new strategy has emerged that involves genetically modifying mosquitoes to disrupt their ability to reproduce. This limits the mosquito population, reducing the possibility of disease spread.
This year, 750 million genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys. Aedes aegypti is a notorious mosquito known for spreading several deadly diseases, including Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya viruses.
The mosquito breeds in urban areas in small sources of standing water like in discarded tires. The population has become resistant to common pesticides and has been spreading dengue fever in the Keys. Female mosquitoes need to eat blood for their eggs to mature, and when they bite humans to get blood, they spread viruses to us.
A U.S.-owned company, Oxitec, has been a leader in the genetic manipulation of mosquitoes and other vectors. The genetic modification leading to mosquito control is described as “self-limiting,” meaning the mosquitoes cannot reproduce.
They modify two genes in male mosquitoes that prevent any offspring from developing into adult female biting insects. When the modified male mosquitoes mate with the natural female mosquitoes in the environment, the population of biting mosquitoes is reduced.
This technology has been tested in field trials since 2009. In Grand Cayman, over 3 million modified male mosquitoes were released into the environment. After almost three months, the mosquito population was reduced by 80 percent.
Another trial there in 2011 showed an almost 90 percent reduction in mosquito eggs. There were also positive results from field trials in Brazil, where the mosquito populations were reduced between 80 and 95 percent.
The company, however, has been criticized for overstating the results from the trials. The field trial of 750 million mosquitoes in Florida has been reviewed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and local health departments.
As with many issues involving genetically modified plants or animals, there has been some public concern regarding the release of these insects. One organization questioned the wisdom of this “Jurassic Park” experiment, but the technology is well-established and appears environmentally safe.
The World Health Organization has encouraged the use of the technology to control Zika virus. New technologies like this can concern people before gaining broad acceptance. Overall, this is a valuable way to control some of the deadliest diseases on the planet and alleviate human suffering.
