BACLIFF
Lucas Tortillas, 1103 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4009 Beacon Point Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Silbernagel Elementary School, 4501 25th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Rise Cupcakes, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Brasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cline Primary School, 505 Briarmeadow — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Wedgewood Elementary School, 4000 Friendswood Link — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sno Beach Sno-Cones, 600 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, bakery department, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Randalls, hot deli department, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Randalls, meat market department, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Randalls, Starbucks, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Big Lots, 5910 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lighthouse Charity Team, 6918 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Handi Stop, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Beachfront Palms Hotel, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Guiding Light Academy, 2910 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jimmy John’s, 101 23rd St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
American Legion Post No. 20, 1503 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
La Quinta Inn, 1402 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island School, 2113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HITCHCOCK
Johnae’s Soul Food, 8735 state Highway 6, Suite B — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Cool Cow Creamery, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 111 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Walmart, grocery department, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Queen of Peace Life Center, 1224 Cedar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
La Marque Elementary School, 1641 Magnolia — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 1023 Holly St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Starbucks, 100 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gotcha Boba, 2805 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kiddie Academy Expansion No. 2, 2020 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Campbell Elementary School, 6605 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Asian Fusion Chinese & Japanese Cuisine, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Hyde Elementary School, 3700 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snowfox, sushi inside Kroger, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Wong’s Express, 12333 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Santa Fe Seafood & Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
