There’s little to no evidence that as recorded civilization has advanced we’ve made any progress in being able to live peacefully. We’ve advanced in making weapons of destruction from guns to bombs but little into understanding human behavior and violence. Hardly a day goes by that we don’t read or hear about a violent act or tragedy involving children in our neighborhood or the world. Today we’re still living in a pandemic with a tragic loss of life and a war that seems very close.
Some tragedies are unintentional and unpredictable such as traffic accidents or hurricanes. Others are intentional such as fights, muggings, shootings, murders and terrorist attacks. When children are exposed to a traumatic event such as domestic violence or violent crime their responses may vary but we know that they’re all affected. Healthychildren.org describes some of the ways children respond. They may become fearful and want to stay home. They may have trouble sleeping and have trouble concentrating in school. Tiny changes in routine may upset them terribly.
Some children exposed to violence may learn to solve their own conflicts with violence. Other children withdraw and become desensitized to the pain and distress of others. Children with long-term exposure are at increased risk for behavioral and psychological problems, school failure, alcohol and substance abuse, and delinquent or criminal acts.
After any disaster or crisis parents can start to talk to their children by asking them what they’ve seen or heard. No matter what age the child is, it’s better to be straightforward and direct. It’s suggested that it’s best to share basic information but not graphic or unnecessary details. Keeping young children away from the repetitive graphic images and sounds that appear on television, radio, social media and computers is strongly suggested. Perhaps it’s better to record the news and watch it later or with your older children so it can be stopped and discussed.
The reality is that even children as young as 4 years old will hear about major crisis events. It’s best that they hear about it from a parent/caregiver instead of another child or social media. Even the youngest child needs accurate information. It shouldn’t be too vague. Simply saying, “something happened in a faraway town and some people got hurt,” doesn’t tell the child enough about why this event is different. The parent needs to say that “something awful happened. It’s OK to be upset but we’re here to support each other and see what we need to do to make things better.”
Children (and adults) who’ve been a part of a violent occurrence will need a great deal of support and often an experienced mental health professional who can help with the aftermath. Children’s exposure to violence is an issue that touches everyone. With support, children can break the cycle of violence that affects us all and hopefully lead mankind to live peacefully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.