Dickinson
Hugh & Jeff’s Carwash & Grill, 1232 FM 646 W. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Friendswood
Pain Train Salsa, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Brazos Valley Cheese, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jolly Farms, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle H Angus Ranch, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kids City Friendswood, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston
Fisherman’s Wharf Grill, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GRG Catering, 714 Ave. K — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
L.A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tsunami, 2314 Strand St., No. 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
AIM campus, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pancakes Restaurant, 500 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Mi Abuelita’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Odyssey Academy, 6001 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road— Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Kemah
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sweet Scoops, No. 8 Kemah Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
La Marque
Tastefully Yours, 701 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pathway to Recovery, 2119 S. Oak St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Cajun Joe’s, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Leo’s Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
K.B. Kids Preschool & Daycare II, 1118 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
League City
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sandra Mossman Elementary School, 4050 Village Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 Wesley Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas City
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Domino’s Pizza, 3028 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520-B state Highway 146 N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Kitchen, mobile unit, 7310 Hummingbird — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
La Plaza Food, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 1820 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
