We are so brief. A one-day dandelion. A seedpod skittering across the ice. We are a feather falling from the wing of a bird. I don’t know why it is given to us to be so mortal and to feel so much. It is a cruel trick, and glorious.
— Louise Erdrich
We all can picture the joy and glee of children blowing bubbles, chasing them and squealing with delight.
My wife is an aficionado of not only bubbles but also kaleidoscopes, rainbows, butterflies, sunrises, sunsets and all colorful things. She recently bought an automated bubble maker for our grandchildren. It was a little battery-powered device that looks like a camera.
Pushing the button releases 10,000 bubbles a minute. And though I didn’t count them, I had such fun testing it. My, how it reawakened my childhood pleasures!
Before, handing the toy over to our grandkids, admittedly reluctantly, I asked her to look into an adult-style bubble maker that I would be able to play with now that my newest toy was in more age-appropriate hands. For less than $30, she found a battery-powered double-wand instrument that looks like a boom box and pours out thousands of bubbles a minute.
Bubbles have thus become my most recent meditation and stress reliever.
Bubbles incite the imagination, which is maybe why children take such ecstasy in them. Metaphors and symbolism abound and emerge from the simplest thing: a floating, iridescent soap bubble.
As they pour out of our bubble maker, my eye and mind tracks them.
So many bubbles, like so many people, each different, each somehow the same. Each is unique, evanescent, ethereal, illuminated by their own light, sharing that light. Different colors, shapes, sizes. Each carried on the breezes of time and space, only to ultimately disappear into the cosmos.
Bubbles dancing on the surface of the pool, one moment a school of flying fish, then a cluster of water fairies, next a gathering of bouncing balls. All these reflections and more pass through the mind in the pleasant moments of bubble watching.
Bubbles drift in the updrafts to surprise those walking on neighborhood streets or popping gently on windshields of those driving by.
As adults, if we allow ourselves, we might also wish to recapture such light joy to balance the heaviness of our daily stress and gloomy news reports.
While meditating on bubbles may not solve all our problems or manage all our stress, it is one playful way to bring gladness, mindfulness, surprise and spontaneity into our lives. Their messages of beauty, buoyancy, unpredictable, random paths, light from within and without, all recalls a favorite Biblical verse from Isaiah 11:6, which ends with … ”and a little child shall lead them.”
I am certain as can be that awakening our inner child, reclaiming the creative joys and spontaneity of childhood, and applying them to our daily lives is a reliable path forward for us, our families, the world. Such moments of mindful wonder and peace can ripple and soar far beyond each of us.
