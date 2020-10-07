“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” — Lao Tzu
Watching children at the beach, especially those 5 and younger, I notice they’re constantly in motion. Like the sandpipers, they never walk when they can run. Little legs pumping, arms swinging, joyful squeals.
Such is the natural state of movement when we’re young. These movement patterns help their brain circuits, muscles and bodies develop into a functioning whole. Without regular movement, children don’t develop as they should. Adults need regular movement as well.
A phrase I teach my students and patients is, “Motion is lotion.” Activity lubricates and brings relief to our bodies, as well as to our minds and spirits. It increases circulation, disperses inflammatory pain-causing cytokines and stretches tight tissues.
If your joints are stiff and creaky, if you suffer from chronic pain or if you’re just not motivated to get up and move, just remember: “Motion is lotion.”
This thought will not necessarily give you locomotion but hopefully will inspire some movement.
A couple springs ago, I had some back pain that was really limiting me. We were on a vacation in Ireland visiting the famous Blarney Castle. My legs and back were giving out, and I just couldn’t make it up the 127 steps to kiss the Blarney stone.
On returning home, I got some acupuncture and started physical therapy. Daily home exercise has since relieved my pain and made my back function largely pain free. I’m now grateful for each step I can take.
Recently, a patient who had suffered a heart problem generously dropped some freshly caught speckled trout by my place. He looked fit, energetic, happy. After some wade fishing, he had just finished a two-hour bicycle ride. This was part of his cardiac rehabilitation, and his activity plan is going well.
So many people who benefit from physical therapy fail to continue the home exercises essential to sustain their gains. As a result, pain recurs, and they lose their mobility again.
Just walking a certain number of steps is a basic, achievable goal. Most of us should be getting 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, more if we’re working on weight loss. A pedometer, watch, or cellphone can keep you on track.
Humans come in all shapes and forms. We need to realize our bodies need movement, coupled with positive self-esteem and habits such as good nutrition to be and stay healthy.
Medical studies have shown that only 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise can reduce our risks of heart disease, cancer, dementia, diabetes and others. This is just about 20 minutes a day. Daily activities in your work, home, just walking all contribute.
Create a movement plan. Use FITT: F for Frequency, I for Intensity, T for Type, and T for Time. Plan and commit to: How many times per week? Mild-moderate-intense? Aerobic-resistance-stretching? How long? Mix it up. Make it regular and make it fun.
Surely, you can FITT some movement into your life. Remember, “Motion is lotion.”
