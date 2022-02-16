It’s clear from current advances in bioengineering that we will soon have implantable microrobotic devices in our bodies that monitor our health, keep us healthy and deliver drugs. We already have automatic sensors and devices that dispense drugs on a precise schedule or in response to a specific need. One great example is the multiple devices used to monitor glucose levels. We’ve all seen television commercials that talk about these glucose monitors that automatically assesses your glucose levels and the freedom they can give to patients. There are other devices that dispense a perfect amount of insulin when needed. We’ve come a long way.
The new horizon for medical devices is microrobotic systems that can do their work in the human body. Currently, most of the devices do their tasks with few moving parts that don’t require power to operate. There are a host of applications that are being developed for implanted micromachines with moving parts. In many cases, scientists know what the devices need to be able to do, but the devices need to have power so they can do their work deep within a human.
Scientists have done extensive research on biosupercapacitors constructed with biocompatible materials. This makes it possible to implant them in the human body without the toxic and dangerous materials present in conventional capacitors. Currently, these devices are relatively large, about the size of an un-popped kernel of popcorn. That isn’t huge, but it’s still too large to work in many body locations; for example, in a blood vessel. Some new research from Germany has addressed the concerns about biosupercapacitor size.
Biosupercapacitors are made using a stack of materials: layers of one material that acts to collect electric current and a polymer membrane between each layer to separate them. The electrode layers are made from a biocompatible polymer called PEDOT:PSS.
Here’s the cool part. These materials are assembled on a special thin wafer surface with high mechanical tension. The tension folds the layers up in a precise way like tiny origami to form a nanobiosupercapacitor. The nanobiosupercapacitors end up being about 0.001 mm3 in size, 3,000 times smaller than the current smallest biosupercapicator. That’s the size of a small grain of ground pepper. These tiny machines can produce a voltage that’s about as much as a AAA battery. That’s sufficient to power a host of applications inside the human body.
Testing has shown that these folded tubular devises successfully stored their energy when placed in saline, blood or plasma, and they withstood the shear forces and pressures present in active blood vessels. In blood, the nanobiosupercapacitor kept 70 percent of its charge for 16 hours. The devices can even tap into chemical reactions in cells to recharge, increasing performance by 40 percent.
One thing the scientists already have done is developed a tiny sensor that measures blood pH, which can lead to the discovery of a developing tumor. This will lead to scores of other sensors and devices being used deep in the human body.
