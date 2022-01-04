Every January many people decide to start their new year with a resolution or two. These resolutions can range from eating healthier, losing weight, exercising more or even spending less time on social media.
However, most people find that these resolutions don’t stick and are back to their old ways after just a few weeks. I’d like to share some tips on how habits form and what we can do to help make these habits stick.
Habits are formed through the constant repetition of an action of activity until the behavior becomes part of the daily routine or consistent with how that individual sees themselves. This is the key to keeping a good habit. We have to make the action part of how we see ourselves. Rather than being on a diet, we have to instead see ourselves as someone who eats healthy (or someone who doesn’t eat sugar). Changing our mindset around the activity to make it part of who we are is essential to making a habit stick. At that point, it's no longer a habit, it’s just who we are.
The second tip to keeping a habit is to start small, set goals and connect it to another habit. Maybe you decided to set a reading goal this year. Decide to read for just five minutes a day after you brush your teeth at night before bed. This is a small goal that you can expand, but it's also connected with something you already do every day. This helps to make the activity part of your routine. It can be something as simple as the following: Every morning I wake up, drink a glass of water and do 10 pushups while waiting for the water in the shower to heat up.
The biggest barrier to habit formation is our excuses. One way to help your new habits stick is to deal with your excuses before they become an issue. If you can identify reasons why you may not do an activity, you can then prepare for them and set up actions to enable your habit. If you can’t get into running because you can’t find your shoes in the morning, set them up the night before so all you have to do is put them on and get going.
We also have to give ourselves grace when we fail. You know the best part about a diet? If we cheat on our diet during one meal, we get another chance to make up for it at the next meal. Failure is a part of any good habit formation. Don’t get discouraged. Just do better the next time.
Finally, a word of encouragement. Try to aim for improving yourself at least 1 percent a day. If you did something 1 percent better today than you did yesterday, by the end of the year, you will be 37 times better than how you started.
Small changes make huge differences when we stick with them. As exercise trainer Tony Horton is a fan of saying, “Do your best and forget the rest!”
