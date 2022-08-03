A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about integrative therapies in hospice. In the article, I stated a misconception that individuals on hospice do not read the newspaper.
Following the article, I received a very pleasant communication from a reader who pointed out my faux pas. After receiving said revelation, I had to swallow my pride and send back an apology.
Because of that, I started thinking about the health benefits surrounding forgiveness. We rarely see discussion regarding the benefits for the person asking forgiveness, usually it is regarding the act of forgiveness.
Why is it important to seek forgiveness for our actions? Many times, when we caused offense or pain to another individual it can spark feelings of guilt. These feelings can manifest as difficulty sleeping, stomach pains, headaches, muscle tension, tearfulness or variations in mood.
The act of apologizing is sometimes difficult for people. It requires they admit they have done wrong which can hurt their pride or self-image. It also requires facing the action that was done to cause harm or pain to another. Apologizing allows us to begin the process of rebuilding trust in the relationship.
Studies have shown that both giving and receiving forgiveness can improve blood pressure, decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety, improved mental resilience and even improve our immune system and how we respond to illness.
Now the question comes down to how do we perform an appropriate apology? For that, I’d like to share a few tips on how to apologize effectively. Most importantly, you need to forgive yourself.
We are usually more critical of our own mistakes than others are. When we forgive ourselves, we place ourselves in the position to fully engage the individual hurt on what they are feeling.
Secondly, the apology needs to be about the other person, not us. The apology should focus on how our actions affected or hurt the other person. Your apology shouldn’t be an apology for the other person’s actions. Phrases such as “I’m sorry your feelings were hurt” aren’t an actual apology what you did.
We need to own our actions and the effect they had on that individual. Try using phrases such as “I recognize my actions may have caused you to feel ...” or “my behavior did not take your feelings into account” can help to focus the conversation on how we affected the other person.
Next, don’t try to justify your actions or make excuses about what you did. Phrases such as “I did X, because you did Y” place the blame of your actions on the other person.
Excuses are like armpits, everyone always has a few and they usually stink. The reasons why we hurt others usually don’t matter in the face of the hurt.
Finally, be sincere. A fake apology does nothing for you or the individual who receives it. In fact, it usually worsens the relationship and makes you look fake or petty. When we are sincere, we are opening ourselves to others to show we have reflected on our actions.
My hope is you don’t have to use this advice often. However, if needed, these tips should help us be more effective at conveying our apology in a way that is well received.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
