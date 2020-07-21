BACLIFF
McDonald’s, 4505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Steve’s Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
Subway, 1804 FM 646, Suite T — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taco Bell, 104 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dickinson Food Mart, 750 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Timewise Food Store, 105 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
McDonald’s, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Friends Pub, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Circle K, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gina’s Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
GALVESTON
Taqueria El Jardin Tropical, mobile unit, 3801 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Fruity Party Island, 4528 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sam’s Market Place, 8227 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hotel Galvez, pool bar, grill, and swim-up bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Yeri’s Café & Crepes, 613 University Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Brite Beginnings Child Care, 1914 45th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Grotto, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Zazil’s Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Mixteca Restaurant, 1818 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
CVS Pharmacy, 2425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Katie’s Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6606 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle K, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The San Luis Hotel, restaurant/bar/steak house, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sampson & Son’s Seafoods, 2302 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
HITCHCOCK
Knights of Columbus, 11100 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Cool Cow Creamery, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 111 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walmart, bakery/deli depts., 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
The Castle Childcare Center, 1012 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bayou Pines Care Center, 4905 Fleming St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Marque Food Mart, 1827 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
Kolache Headquarters, 2500 Marina Bar Drive, Suite 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Donuts, Kolaches, and Tacos, 5010 W. Main St., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Walker 1114, 1114 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Freddy Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2795 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Qing Qing, 203-A W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Roma Pizza, 248 S. Egret Bay Blvd., Suite 248 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2525 League City Parkway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Pizza Hut, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Papa John’s, 2251 FM 646, Suite 115 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Prime Pizza, 2508 Interstate 45 S., Suite 102 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SAN LEON
American Legion Post No. 291 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Lawrence Grocery, 902 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SANTA FE
Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Santa Fe Grocery Store, 17007 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dee Dee’s Fit Foods, 11622-1 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Crepes and Waffles, Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 350 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, 11 Algeria St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Starbucks, Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 358 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Wrice BBQ, 601 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 613 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston County Juvenile, 6101 Attwater Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st 1/2 St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Step by Step Learning Academy, 714 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Denny’s, 1201 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taqueria La Haciendia, 1139 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
