Understanding the fundamentals of the human diet is still a learning process. Most of us know that humans need water, carbohydrates, fat and protein, but the more difficult-to-find substances have been the other elements needed for a fully healthy diet. We know these elements as vitamins and minerals.
Americans are very aware of these chemicals that we need to function smoothly. Just look at the rows and rows of vitamin supplements in the grocery store. There’s a lot of information on the usefulness or not of taking extra vitamins outside of our food sources. People who choose to take vitamins will notice that vitamin K isn’t in those bottles on the shelves.
Vitamin K was discovered by Henrik Dam in Copenhagen in 1935. He called it koagulere, the Danish word for coagulation, as he found that it was central for blood to clot. Now it’s called vitamin K. Vitamin K doesn’t cross the placenta, so babies are born with very little vitamin K in their bodies. To complicate their low levels, breast milk is low in vitamin K.
Vitamin K plays a key role in helping the blood clot, preventing excessive bleeding. Not typically used as a dietary supplement, vitamin K is actually a group of compounds, the most important being vitamin K1 and vitamin K2. Vitamin K1 is obtained from leafy greens and some other vegetables. Vitamin K2 is a group of compounds largely obtained from meats, cheeses and eggs and synthesized by bacteria in the intestines.
Recently there has been an increase in the incidence of vitamin K deficiency bleeding in babies (VKDB). Babies who are deficient in vitamin K are at risk for conditions from skin bruising to life-threatening intracranial bleeding. Some of the signs of serious bleeding are easy bruising around the head and neck, bleeding from the cord, vomiting blood or blood in the stool, irritability and seizures. Information from healthychildren.org states that 1 in 5 babies with a serious bleeding event from vitamin K deficiency will die.
Since 1961, the standard of care is for newborns to receive one shot of vitamin K to prevent those complications. However, in recent years there has been an increase in the number of parents who refuse the intramuscular shot.
Some parents are worried about the pain of the shot and ask if it can be given by mouth. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that the oral vitamin K isn’t as effective as the one-time shot and must be given repeatedly over several months. There’s no oral vitamin K product approved by the Food and Drug Administration for newborns. Parents also should know that this shot isn’t a vaccine and it doesn’t contain mercury.
Since 1961, the one injection of vitamin K has been found to be safe and universal use can eliminate the risk of classic vitamin K deficiency in babies.
