BACLIFF
Taqueria El Taquito, mobile unit, 3203 Charles St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Down Under, 1295 N. Stingaree Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ocean Grille, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Hardheads, 1035 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
DICKINSON
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 33.
FRIENDSWOOD
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 33.
GALVESTON
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HITCHCOCK
Lily’s RV Resort, 7610 Second St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Sea Port, 2124 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 39.
Candlewood Suites, 1700 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 17.
