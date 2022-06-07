In December 1971, then-President Richard Nixon declared a war on cancer. This was to rival putting men on the moon two years earlier! This led to the National Cancer Act of 1971, which was a $100 million effort to turn the tide against this deadly scourge of mankind. Now after 50 years and an estimated $100 billion in funding, we can assess where we are and our progress toward this landmark goal of defeating cancer. One reminder — cancer is not a single disease but a collection of hundreds of diseases.
Over this half century, doctors and scientists have made a lot of progress. We have many more therapeutics available for fighting cancer, with some that are highly effective against these diseases. The overall cancer death rate is down 25 percent and the five-year survival rate has increased more than 35 percent.
The five-year survival rate for breast cancer is nearly 92 percent, melanoma is 96 percent and leukemia is 67 percent. Some other cancers have seen increases in survival but still remain deadly. Lung cancer accounts for one in five cancer deaths in the United States, and the survival rate has gone from 11 percent to just over 22 percent. Pancreatic cancer is usually not diagnosed until a person is in an advanced stage of the disease, but there has still been a four-fold increase in the five-year survival rate.
We have seen significant advances in the early-stage detection of cancer. New technologies play a huge role with techniques like mammograms, endoscopies to look for colon cancer, and a host of other imaging techniques. Finding cancers early and starting treatment right away boosts survival rates and minimizes the impact of cancer on patients’ lives. In 2016, the combined five-year survival rate for all cancers was almost 70 percent.
Cancer research is one of the primary areas of focus for the U.S. Government, which funds biomedical research through the National Institutes for Health. Last year, President Biden announced the Cancer Moonshot Initiative to extend funding for cancer research. There is a lot of cancer research going on and major discoveries are happening all the time. For example, genome sequencing has identified multiple cancer-related genes, and scientists are looking further into that. Scientists are working on immunotherapies, which use our own immune system to contain and destroy the cancer.
The Nobel Prize in 2018 went to Drs. Jim Allison and Tasuku Honjo, who discovered checkpoint inhibitors that can cause the immune system to attack cancer cells. Even chemotherapy has evolved, with many of the horrific side effects seen in the 1970s now effectively managed. The goal is to make a cancer a manageable chronic disease.
We still have a way to go to “win” the war on cancer. It remains the number one killer of people between 60 and 80. Men, your odds of developing an invasive cancer are one in two! For women, the chances are not much better at one in three. Our best hope is more research.
