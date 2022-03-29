BACLIFF
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
DICKINSON
Dickinson High School’s Ninth Grade Center, 3850 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Penny’s Beer Garden, 1001 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
808 Food Mart, 351 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Johnae’s Soul Food, 4915 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 408 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 748 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Papa John’s Pizza, 210-A E. Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Harborside Food Mart, 8220 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Jamaica Beach R.V. Park, 17200 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tideway, 6444 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
International House of Pancakes, 5228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., rear, No. 230 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 31.
Isla Bonita, 4102 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Garden Restaurant at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Pointe, 4161 Point West Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Days Inn, 8711 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Pho Tai, 3728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pelican and the Shark, 6101 Seawall Blvd., Second Floor — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bubba Grump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bubba’s at Tiki, 110 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston Comfort Suites, 3606 89th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Tin Cups Caddy Shack, 9020 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Daiquiri Time Out, mobile unit, 2701 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
HITCHCOCK
HW Marina Resort, 1445 Harborwalk Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Kemah Food Mart, 506 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
La Furia Chalaca Restaurant, 201 Hobbs Road, Suite A-1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Fajita Pete’s, 201 FM 270, Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
McDonald’s, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Taco Co., 1114 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Crawfish and Seafood Restaurant, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, grocery department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kroger, deli/bakery department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, produce/Starbucks department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Coco Crepes, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Asian Fusion Chinese & Japanese Cuisine, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sonic, 1159 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlotzsky’s, 221 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Japanese Food Express, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Beef Jerky Outlet, 2451 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Pho Barr, 2251 FM 646, Suite 100-I — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
H-E-B, deli department, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Smoothie Factory, 1260 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hedrick’s Catering & Events, 1416 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
La Rotisserie House, 601 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Starbucks, 100 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Snowfox, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SAN LEON
Pier 6 Seafood, 113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
TEXAS CITY
Grab ‘N Go, 1230 21st St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Galveston City Fuel Service, 2520 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snowflakes Donuts, 2830 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Upscale Lounge on 6, 524 6th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
