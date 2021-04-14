“If your doctor knows only medicine, you can be sure he knows not even medicine.” — Mark Twain
The stories of a person’s life, their goals, dreams, work and family situation are essential to a true understanding of their pain and to the management of it.
This is a change in perspective from the simplistic 1-to-10 scale of pain. It requires garnering a sense of the meaning of the pain in their lives, its impact. It changes the often frustrating conversation between patient and physician to a more helpful perspective.
Some years ago, in an article for the journal Pain Physician called, “Goal Directed Health Care and the Chronic Pain Patient,” I and my colleague Dr. David Waters wrote:
“The implementation of Goal Directed Health Care is a shift in process from the usual focus on disease-related goals such as relief of pain, titrating narcotic refills and working on condition management to broader, long-term, personal goals. It emphasizes the importance of identifying the global life goals of patients and the reasons they wish to be well for and what they would do with improved health once they had it. Utilizing these life goals as a point of reference, discussion and motivation makes clearer what specified health goals mean, whether or not the patient is ready to work on them and, most significantly, what the underlying motivation is to participate in their own care.”
A recent article in the New York Times by Molly Worthen titled, “A Dose of the Humanities” developed reasons why in this pandemic era inclusion of humanities is essential to medical education. This dimension of education and practice values the patient narrative and as a multidimensional being.
She argues we need to train doctors to view the person in need of care through the lenses of science, empiricism and evidence, but also with the richness of analysis and interpretation as derived in context of history, literature, ethics, religion and philosophy.
Just think how the pandemic, lockdowns, job issues, lost lives have all affected your reflections, stories and values. Your story has changed.
Let us picture a patient with back pain. She’s a mid-50s woman who hurt her back at work doing heavy lifting at a big box store. Her pain is leading to increasing disability. She’s not looking for a drug to fix this nor permanent disability status.
Her “cure” isn’t a single thing. In fact, it’s embedded in her current life story, her perceptions, expectations and beliefs. She may be burdened with guilt and grief, fear of the future, inactivity, fatigue, poor sleep, frustration, hopelessness, loss of motivation and financial challenges. Unless we understand these background issues in her story, any intervention is unlikely to be effective.
She needs a good listening to in order to move to improved well-being, even though her pain may still be there. A doctor with an enriched, rounded humanities training is best equipped to empathically help her move to improved well-being.
As Will Rogers once said, “Be a good listener — you never learn much from talking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.