DICKINSON
Allen's Creole, 2501 Ave. D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Aun's Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
FRIENDSWOOD
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Popeye's, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Subway, 101 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Birraporetti's, 400 W. Parkwood, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Donuts & Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Schlotzsky's Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Seawall Mobil, 602 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Doubletree by Hilton, restaurant/bar, 1702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Hotel Galvez, restaurant/lobby bar/east wing bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
PattyCakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Miller's Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, 6302-A Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Willie G's Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mi Abuelita's Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Smokin J's Mobile Kitchen, 3804 Ave. M1/2 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Shipley's Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
HITCHCOCK
Smiley's Chicago Food Inc., 7425 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
KEMAH
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 5 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Prohibition 52, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 203 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Church's Chicken, 1901 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Best Wok, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 140 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LEAGUE CITY
Angel's Gas & Grocery, 1021 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Fajita Pete's, 201 FM 270, Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Clear Creek High School, 2305 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Southern Maid, 1355 E. League City Parkway, Suite 600 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wong's Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Jack in the Box, 1503 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Christus Victor Children's School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jimmy Changa's, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taqueria "La Famosa," 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chili's, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SAN LEON
Taqueria Potosina, FM 646 E. 18th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SANTA FE
Blue's Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Linda Donuts, 3645 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
Gringo's Mexican Restaurant, 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Raising Stars Academy, 10825 30th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Boyd's One Stop, 227 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Guic'd Jam Nutrition, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 4000-1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rigo's Café, 902 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Casa Fiesta Bar & Grill, 3121 Palmer Highway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Texas City Live Bar & Grill, 622 6th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria & Restaurant Vallarta's, 2130 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Grand Prize BBQ & Catering, 2223 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
