Reading is important to babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Reading allows infants to learn that vocal sounds have meaning and learning that meaning can be fun.
Reading allows the development of basic language skills that will allow the school-aged child to be successful in school. Reading is an introduction to literature, to storytelling, to drama. Reading also is a way to teach social skills and empathy.
A discussion about diverse and inclusive books for children can be found at healthychildren.org. Reading diverse and inclusive books is a wonderful way to allow children to see themselves reflected, learn about other people and their experiences, imagine themselves in another place or time, imagine themselves in another person’s experiences, recognize our similarities and celebrate differences.
Reading is more than a fundamental skill. It provides an opportunity to teach children about kindness, compassion and empathy for others. They suggest children should be able to see themselves as the stars of their own stories. As there’s not one type of child, there should not be one type of story.
The term diversity means understanding that each individual is unique and recognizing individual differences. These differences can be those of race, gender, ethnicity and/or sexual orientation. Humans recognize similarities and differences and quickly can group these similarities at any early age. Young children can identify four-legged, furry animals and separate them into separate groups as cats or dogs no matter of size, color or length of the fur.
In 1949, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s great Broadway hit was “South Pacific.” In this musical, there’s a song written by Matthew Morrison and Paulo Szot that begins with the lyrics, “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear. You’ve got to be taught from year to year.” When the show went on tour, there was controversy and lawsuits, because for some, it was judged too controversial and inappropriate for the musical stage. They found it a threat to the American way of life.
A book list has been developed by the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Minority Health and Reach Out and Read. This list is divided into age groups: Birth to 12 months; toddler 12 to 36 months; and preschool 3 to 5 years old. The complete list can be found at healthychildren.org, Diverse and Inclusive Books for Children.
Most local libraries should have some or all of these books or can obtain them at request. Who could resist titles such as “I Love You like Sunshine,” “My Heart Fills with Happiness” or “Just Because”? Many of the listed books are in two or more languages. They also can be purchased online.
Reading is fun and entertaining. It also can help build character and teach important values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.