Last week, Drs. Rebecca Burke and Victor Sierpina wrote on the differences between palliative and hospice care. I’d like to continue with theme by discussing common integrative therapies used in palliative care.
The purpose of palliative care is to help improve the symptoms associated with a medical condition in addition to treatment for illness. There are numerous activities that can improve the effectiveness of treatments for many major illnesses like heart failure, kidney disease or even cancer.
The best integrative therapy shown to improve the effectiveness of palliative care is exercise. Regular physical activity can improve overall quality of life in individuals with significant medical issues.
Low impact exercises like yoga, Tai Chi, or even mild resistance training have been shown to improve insomnia symptoms and physical deconditioning associated with chronic illness. Try to focus on 20 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a day or 150 minutes a week.
The second best integrative therapy for palliative care patients is their diet. I regularly tell patients that healthy diets come down to three simple rules found in a quote from Michael Pollan, “Eat food, not too much, mostly plants.” These three simple rules can have a profound impact on your health.
Books like “The Cancer Fighting Kitchen” by Rebecca Katz, or “The Healthy Gut Workbook” by Sierpina can be valuable assets in reclaiming your health through diet.
Other integrative therapies that have some evidence of effectiveness in those with chronic illness include aromatherapy and music therapy. These are great therapies that can improve the relaxation response and improve mental health.
There are even studies that show physician offices with music playing have lower levels of patient anxiety and improved patient-physician connection.
Acupuncture is another integrative therapy that has gained a lot of traction in the palliative space. This low-risk treatment can help with pain, anxiety, and treatment of side effects associated with medical therapy. There are numerous studies showing acupuncture’s effect on chemotherapy induced nausea and fatigue.
While caution should be used in patients with decreased immune symptoms, acupuncture is considered a safe therapy for many chronic medical conditions. However, further research is still needed to truly understand all the various ways it can help.
Finally, there are numerous supplements that can be useful for palliative care. A good fish oil supplement helps with chronic inflammation, brain fog, heart health and even pain. Studies have shown that 2,000-3,000 mg of good quality fish oil per day can have significant improvement in quality of life.
It would be better to work to get this through your diet, like mentioned above, but that’s not always possible.
Curcumin can improve pain and inflammation as well as some limited evidence that it may possibly be used to treat certain cancers.
There are also numerous vitamins that have antioxidant properties, however, care should be taken when using these as they may interfere with certain chemotherapy options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.